Report – £100million star thought he will sign for Liverpool

Lately, it was reported that Liverpool initiated a move to sign £100million-rated Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

As per the latest update, even the former Everton star was keen on moving to Anfield but for now, the move is not happening.

News – £42.4m star tempted to agree move to Liverpool – Reds lining up move

As per today’s version of The Telegraph, the Merseysiders failed to meet the asking price set by the Magpies, who were intent on balancing the financials of the club.

The British media outlet claim Gordon is a boyhood Liverpool fan and he was eager to join the Reds.

It is reported that at one stage, he ‘thought he would be signing for Liverpool’ but in the end, the offer did not materialize.

The transfer saga has ‘destabilized’ the attacker and the Tyneside club are worried about how he will behave upon returning from the European Championships.

Gordon forced his way out of Everton and even refused to turn up for training. Will the England international now force his way out of Newcastle for Liverpool?

For that to happen, the six-time European champions have to show that they are actually serious about getting his signing done.

The Telegraph state Newcastle question Liverpool’s intentions and think they may not have any concrete interest in securing Gordon.

Last season, he started 34 games in the Premier League and directly contributed in no fewer than 21 goals.

Have your say – Should Liverpool move in again to finally sign Anthony Gordon?