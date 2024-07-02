ABC – ‘Powerful’ Liverpool now tempted to seal £49m signing having ‘approached’ player

Liverpool are consistently linked with Spanish international and Athletic Bilbao star, Nico Williams, and the latest updates are intriguing.

As per today’s version of ABC (news image provided below), the headline states, “A temptation of 58 million”.

The Spanish media outlet have mentioned that the world class performance of Nico Williams at the European Championships has made him the ‘most desirable’ player in the transfer market.

It is reported that ‘powerful’ clubs like Liverpool have now ‘approached’ Williams, who has a release clause of £49m (58 million euros).

As per ABC, when the 21-year-old put pen to paper on a new deal, he did not want to close the exit door, therefore, he only allowed the valuation of the clause to increase from 50 to 58 million euros.

Top clubs are tempted by the £49m price and apart from Liverpool, the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal have also moved for him.

On the other hand, in Germany, Bayern Munich, and in Spain, Barcelona, are have probed the La Roja speedster.

Bilbao want Williams to stay for at least another season but the Madrid based source state:

“The problem is that he has become such a desirable piece that it will be difficult for the San Mames club to face the economic attacks of other entities.”

At Anfield, the first choice left winger is Luis Diaz and reports have indicated that Liverpool are looking to replace the 27-year-old Colombian with Nico Williams.

Have your say – Should Liverpool activate the £49m release clause to sign the Spaniard?