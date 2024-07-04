Arsenal now ‘ready’ to agree £46.5million fee for player Liverpool ‘want to sign’ – Reports

The latest reports coming from Italy and Germany indicate that Arsenal, Liverpool and multiple other clubs want to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

Yesterday, CorSport revealed the Gunners are willing to bid 50 million euros to lure the Azzurri star this summer.

News – Liverpool press to reach agreement to sign £70m-£75m player – Report

Moreover, German media outlet, Sport Bild, reported that Liverpool ‘want to sign’ the talented defender, whose market value will not be less than 50 million euros.

As per today’s version of Corriere di Bologna, the north Londoners are ‘about to reach’ a fee of 55 million euros to sign the 22-year-old.

Apart from Liverpool and Arsenal, the youngster is also on the radar of German champions, Bayer Leverkusen, French champions, PSG, Spanish and European champions, Real Madrid, and lastly, Chelsea.

However, the Italian news source claim that Arsenal are in ‘clear advantage’ after offering Calafiori a contract until 2029 that will make him earn 3.5 million euros a season.

On the other hand, after seeing their initial bid of 47 million euros turn down, CdB claim, the Gunners are ‘ready’ to offer £46.5million (55 million euros) to get the signing done.

It is reported that the amount of £46.5million would satisfy the Bologna management regardless of the percentage to be paid to Basel i.e. as much as 50 percent of the capital gain.

Corriere di Bologna state the offer from the London club will be impossible to refuse for a player who was just bought for 4 million euros.

The Serie A side are already looking at options to replace Calafiori and have targeted the likes of Slovenian, Jaka Bijol, of Udinese, Leonardo Balerdi of Marseille and Marin Pongracic, Croatian, of Lecce.