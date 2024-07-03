Liverpool press to reach agreement to sign £70m-£75m player – Report

Liverpool are reportedly still pressing to sign Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon this summer, as per Caught Offside.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a prolific campaign last term and even scored and assisted against the Reds in the Premier League in both fixtures. So, it seems after being impressed by his displays, Arne Slot’s side have expressed their interest in securing his signature.

Liverpool have already started pressing hard to lure the forward to Anfield but they haven’t been able to make a breakthrough in negotiations with the Magpies wanting around £70m-£75m.

CO says that Man Utd and Chelsea are also keen on signing him but Liverpool are currently ‘showing strongest interest’ to reach an agreement, but should they fail, alternatives are in the focus as well.

Apart from Gordon, Liverpool also have Mohammed Kudus, Eberechi Eze and Nico Williams on their wish-list to bolster the flank.

Gordon has proven his worth in the Premier League and following his eye-catching displays in the English top-flight, he has been called up to play for England in the European Championship. He hasn’t been able to find game-time in the competition yet.

Nevertheless, he is an excellent forward and possesses the qualities to play in Liverpool’s high-pressing system. So, he could be a great option for the Reds should they acquire his service.

However, Liverpool might likely find it difficult to get the deal done if Newcastle stay firm on their valuation. Eddie Howe’s side have reportedly adjusted their books by selling Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, hence they are in no rush to sell Gordon at the moment.

What do you think, should Liverpool spend £75m to sign Gordon?