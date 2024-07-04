Liverpool ready to move big, have to agree £146,000 a week deal to seal signing – Report

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to spend big to sign Adrien Rabiot this summer, as per Calciomercato.

After joining the Bianconeri for free having run down his contract with Paris Saint-Germain back in 2019, the 29-year-old is likely to leave as a free agent once again this summer.

The Frenchman was on the brink of leaving Juventus last summer but he eventually decided to stay by extending his contract for one year.

However, he has become a free agent this summer as his existing contract has already expired at the end of last month. So, the midfielder’s future is currently hanging in balance and it seems Liverpool are planning to acquire his service by taking advantage of his situation.

The Italian outlet reports that Juventus want to keep hold of Rabiot and have offered a three-year deal with a €7m-per-year in salary but the player hasn’t accepted it yet.

AC Milan are also interested in signing him but Liverpool could eventually win this race as they are ready to ‘break the bank’ to lure the Frenchman to Anfield.

Rabiot’s mother-agent reportedly wants around €9m-per-season – which is £146,000-a-week – in salary and Liverpool have already made a move to secure his signature.

The midfielder is currently busy playing in the European Championship with France, therefore it is unlikely that any deal can happen before the end of this tournament.

Rabiot is an experienced midfielder and has the qualities to flourish in the Premier League, hence he could be a shrewd bargain acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

What do you think, should Liverpool sign Rabiot to improve their midfield?