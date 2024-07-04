Report – Club prepared to agree initial £80m fee to sell player to Liverpool

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with Newcastle United over a deal to sign Anthony Gordon this summer and the Magpies have indicated that they are ready to do the deal should they receive a huge proposal, as per Football Insider.

The Reds are seemingly in the market to purchase a new wide attacker amid the uncertainty surrounding Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah’s future. While the Colombian has been linked with a move to Barcelona, Salah is on the radar of Saudi Arabian clubs.

It has been reported that the Merseyside club have made a shortlist of wingers to strengthen the attack with Nico Williams and Eberechi Eze in it but Gordon is starting to become a serious option in recent days.

Liverpool are showing a ‘concrete interest’ in him and have already held talks with Newcastle to sign the 23-year-old with the Magpies initially demanding Jarell Quansah in a part-exchange deal.

But, the Reds are reluctant to let their young defender leave, so Newcastle now want £80m fee upfront plus bonuses to make it up to £100m. Therefore, the Merseyside club will have to break the bank to lure the winger and they might eventually decide to include a player in the deal to lower the price.

Although Gordon has ranked through Everton’s youth system, the forward is said to be a Liverpool fan, therefore, he could be open to moving to Anfield if they finalise the move.

The Newcastle star’s future is unlikely to get resolved anytime soon as he is currently busy with England in the European Championship. Hence, if a deal were to happen then it is expected to be in the later stages of this window.