Report – Liverpool ready to pay £50.8m set for signing after price reduced from £84.7m

Liverpool ready to pay £50.8m set for signing of French starlet, Leny Yoro, after Lille reduced the price from £84.7m, as per reports.

According to a story published by Sport today (news image provided below), the Reds are ‘still in the fight’ to hire the central defender this summer.

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that the Ligue 1 side began asking for a fee of £84.7m, 100 million euros.

After that, they reduced the price to 80 million euros, and now the fee has been set at £50.8m, 60 million euros.

As per Sport, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are ready to pay the latest £50.8m price set on Yoro by Lille.

However, the Premier League and the Ligue 1 giants do not have the approval of the defender, who only wants to accept a move to Real Madrid.

The Spanish source claim the Los Blancos are close to selling Rafa Marin to Napoli for a fee of 12 million euros and will use the funds to lure Yoro.

However, they do not intend to pay more than 40 million euros for the 18-year-old, who kept 15 clean sheets in the league last term.

Madrid are only ready to secure a deal on their terms and want Lille to further reduce the asking price.

If the European Champions are unable to reach an agreement to sign the player this summer, then they ‘will wait another season’ to snap-up Leny Yoro on a free transfer.

As it stands, Lille would likely be forced to sell Yoro, who does not want Liverpool or PSG, for cheap instead of losing him on a Bosman in 2025.