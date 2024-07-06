Liverpool willing to sign £26m-£34m playmaker and club agrees to sell – Report

Liverpool are reportedly willing to sign Juventus outcast Federico Chiesa this summer, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 26-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Fiorentina with the reputation of being one of the most talented youngsters in Europe. But, things haven’t gone according to the plan for him and it has recently been reported that Juventus’ new manager Thiago Motta doesn’t feel Chiesa would fit in his system.

Therefore, the Old Lady of Turin are reportedly open to cashing-in on the forward with his current contract set to expire at the end of next season.

Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him by taking advantage of this situation and Juventus are open to selling for a fee of around £26m-£34m[€30m-€40m].

However, GdS states that Manchester United are also keen on acquiring his service and along with them, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have joined the race as well. So, Liverpool will have to overcome tough competition for him.

Chiesa is an explosive forward – who can play anywhere across the frontline. He has the ability to create opportunities for other attackers but after recovering from a serious knee problem, he hasn’t been able to reach his best yet.

Luis Diaz – who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times – is one of the best in his position and if Liverpool opt to replace him with Chiesa then that wouldn’t be an upgrade.

Hence, Arne Slot’s side might be better off keeping hold of Diaz than luring Chiesa. But, it remains to be seen what the Reds eventually decide to do regarding their frontline this summer. What do you think?