Report – Liverpool are favorites, club prepared to sell £50.8million star to the Reds

As per reports in Italy, Liverpool are favorites to lure Teun Koopmeiners as even Atalanta are prepared to sell him to the Anfield club.

As per a recent story published by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, thanks to the Dutch attacker’s brilliant season, the spotlight of the Premier League is on him and Liverpool are ‘in pole position’ to sign him.

News – Liverpool willing to sign £26m-£34m playmaker and club agrees to sell – Report

The famous Milan based news source have mentioned that Atalanta want a fee of £50.8million, 60 million euros, from the sale of their prized asset.

Moreover, GdS claim that the Bergamo side prefer to sell the player abroad and not to a direct competitor in the Serie A.

The dilemma for La Dea is that Koopmeiners would prefer to stay in Italy and Juventus are pushing to sign him.

Atalanta want an offer of £50.8million to sell him but thus far no bids have been received for the services of the Netherlands international.

Juventus are only willing to pay 40 million euros and could also come up with an exchange deal involving Dean Huijsen, who they value at 30-35 million euros.

The Bianconeri have already struck deals to sign Luiz and Thuram to improve the midfield and even former Anfield star, Thiago, is in the focus.

Last season, Koopmeiners directly contributed in 22 goals in all competitions and was an important member of Gasperini’s Atalanta side that lifted the Europa League trophy.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £50.8million to sign Teun Koopmeiners?