Report – Liverpool plot triple raid to sign £314million stars

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a raid on SL Benfica to sign Joao Neves, Orkun Kokcu and Andreas Schjelderup this summer, as per O Jogo.

The Reds have been quiet in this transfer window but things are expected to accelerate following the conclusion of the European Championship and Copa America.

The Reds are said to be planning to purchase a new midfielder and have identified Neves as a serious target. However, O Jogo reports that acquiring the Portuguese’s service won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City are also considering making a move for him.

On the other hand, Liverpool are reportedly interested in securing Kokcu’s signature as Arne Slot is a ‘self-confessed fan’ of the Turkish having previously enjoyed success together at Feyenoord.

Additionally, the Merseyside club have expressed their interest in another Benfica star and the player is Schjelderup. The Norwegian enjoyed a promising campaign out on loan at FC Nordsjælland last term and his displays have attracted the attention of Liverpool.

Kokcu, Schjelderup and Neves are talented players but signing all three would be very expensive for Slot’s side as the Portuguese has a £101m release clause in his deal, while the Turkish’s exit clause is around £128m. Moreover, the Norwegian has a £85m release clause in his current contract so Liverpool will have to spend a combined £314m fee to lure the trio.

Kokcu and Neves are already well-known figures in world football and they play in the engine room. But, Schjelderup is a 20-year-old forward – who can play in the centre-forward position as well as in the left-wing role.

What do you think should Liverpool spend the whooping £314m to sign the trio this summer?