Report – Liverpool prepare moves to sign £50.8m and £33.9m versatile stars

Liverpool prepare moves to sign Dutch duo of,Teun Koopmeiners and Jeremie Frimpong in the summer transfer window, as per reports.

The Reds led the Premier League table for majority of the last campaign, but they collapsed and ended the season in third place.

New manager, Arne Slot, needs to improve the quality and depth of the squad to challenge Man City for the title next season.

As per reports in the media, the Dutch coach is preparing moves for two of his compatriots to reinforce the Anfield team this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are lining up moves to lure Koopmeiners from Atalanta and Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

Both versatile Dutch stars have the quality to strengthen the Merseysiders but would cost a combined sum of around 100 million euros.

The news source have mentioned that Koopmeiners is valued at around £50.8m by Atalanta, on the other hand, Frimpong’s current deal at the Bay Arena has a clause worth £33.9m.

Arne Slot knows all about the qualities of the La Dea star. At AZ Alkmaar, he handed Teun the captain’s armband.

The 26-year-old can play anywhere in the center of the park and last term, he mainly featured in the AM role and netted 15 goals.

Liverpool saw Koopmeiners’ talent first hand when he helped the Bergamo side win 3-0 at Anfield in the Europa League quarter final.

Frimpong can play anywhere on the right side of the field and last term, he mostly played as a right midfielder under Xabi Alonso and scored 9 goals in the Bundesliga winning campaign.

