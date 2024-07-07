Liverpool prepare offer to finally sign £70million player – Report

Liverpool are consistently linked with Newcastle United star, Anthony Gordon, and are preparing a new offer to finally sign him, as per reports.

According to Football Insider, the first attempt made by the Merseysiders was rebuffed by the Magpies, who were looking to get Quansah in an exchange deal.

The Anfield club are already in the market for a central defender and selling an important player like Quansah made no sense.

Now, Liverpool are preparing a new bid to finally sign Gordon and a straight-cash deal could be in the lime light.

However, the news source have mentioned that the asking fee slapped on the England international. might be too high for the Reds.

As per Football Insider, the Tyneside club are looking to get a fee of at least £70million for their prized asset the price could be prohibitive for the six-time European champions.

Gordon is a boy-hood Liverpool supporter and is willing to move to Anfield, but will he get his wish? Only time will tell.

If Liverpool do not intend to meet the £70million valuation then they should try an exchange deal that may tempt Newcastle to sell.

Recent rumors have indicated that the Merseysiders are prepared to offer Kelleher plus £50million, but letting the Irishman leave now that Adrian is already gone might not be the right decision.

The Reds have two top attackers in the form of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, both are proving to be world class in the left wing role at the Copa America and the Euros.

Should Liverpool sell one to finally lure Anthony Gordon?