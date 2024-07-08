Liverpool hell-bent on signing £50.6m star, making ‘strong comeback’ to hijack deal – Report

Liverpool are hell-bent on stealing the signing of Teun Koopmeiners, who is heavily linked with a move to Juventus this summer.

According to Tutto Juve, the Reds are intent on landing the Dutch international and have not ‘given up’ on securing his siganture.

The media outlet claim that Juventus are in pole position to sign the 26-year-old attacking midfielder but Atalanta do not want to sell him to a rival in the Italian league.

Hence, Liverpool are making a ‘strong comeback’ to hijack the Bianconeri deal and sign Koopmeiners.

As per Tutto Atalanta, the Bergamo club are demanding a fee worth £50.6m for the former AZ Alkmaar midfielder.

On the other hand, Juve, who remain at the forefront, have only reached a figure of £38million.

The Europa League winners are willing to sell Koopmeiners to the Premier League where Liverpool have asked for conditions but are yet to submit an offer to sign him.

TA claim the Old Lady are most interested and the Dutch star, who regularly scored and created goals for La Dea, would like to move to the Turin giants.

Last summer, Liverpool splashed £60million to sign Hungarian attacking midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai, from RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old was brilliant in the first half of the campaign to an extent that he was considered one of the signings of the season.

However, he was absolutely poor in the second half of the season, especially after returning from injury.

In your opinion, should Liverpool stick with Szoboszlai or splash the cash to secure Koopmeiners?