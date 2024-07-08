Favorites Liverpool willing to sign £50million player – Report

Liverpool are reportedly willing to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer, as per Football Insider.

The Reds are said to be prioritizing purchasing a new centre-back following Joel Matip’s departure as a free agent. But, it appears Arne Slot also wants a new left-back to reinforce the backline ahead of next season.

With Andrew Robertson already entering his 30s, the Merseyside club are contemplating signing a new defender to create competition for the Scotsman and have ‘set their sights’ on luring Ait-Nouri.

The Algerian is represented by the same agent, Jorge Mendes, as Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota and that could play a key role in facilitating his move to Anfield with a recent report suggesting that Liverpool are currently favorites to acquire his service this summer.

Wolves reportedly want a fee of around £50m to sell their star man and having recently sold Max Kilman for big money, Gary O’Neil’s side might be in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation for Ait-Nouri.

Although Liverpool already have Konstantinos Tsimikas at their disposal, it seems Slot isn’t convinced by him. So the Dutch boss wants a new left-back to support Robertson next season as it is highly unlikely that the Reds will continue with three specialist left-backs.

Ait-Nouri’s instinct is to go forward, moreover, he is technically sound and can glide past opposition defenders. He is a talented player and has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years.

Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for the Merseyside club if they purchase him. What do you think should Liverpool spend £50m to sign him?