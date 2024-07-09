Report – Liverpool have moved in to sign £59million South American

Liverpool have reportedly moved in to sign Juventus ace Gleison Bremer this summer, as per Tutto Juve.

Although the Reds have been pretty quiet in this transfer window, it has been suggested that they want a new centre-back to replace Joel Matip following his departure as a free agent.

The Merseyside club have been exploring multiple names with Leny Yoro being mentioned as a key target. But, he dreams of playing for Real Madrid so Los Blancos are currently leading this race.

Therefore, Liverpool have seemingly decided to move on to alternative options and have now earmarked Bremer as a serious target. Juventus reportedly don’t want to let their star man leave but they could change their stance should they receive an offer of around £59m[€70m].

The Brazilian has a release clause worth between £51m-£59m but his clause becomes active next summer. Hence, Liverpool might have to spend a bit more than that to acquire his service this summer.

However, TJ reports that Manchester United and Chelsea have been showing interest in the South American over the last few months, while Bayern Munich have now also joined the race after opening talks with the Bianconeri to enquire about the details of signing the defender. So, it won’t be straightforward for the Reds to lure him to Anfield ahead of next season.

Bremer is a robust centre-back – who is quick, good in the air and extremely strong. He can play out from the back and is efficient in defensive contributions. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

What do you think? Should Liverpool spend £59m to sign the South American?