Fee lowered – Liverpool offered discounted fee for midfield signing after £17million price drop

Liverpool are linked with Joao Neves this summer and the latest reports indicate Benfica are willing to offer a discount.

A few days ago, we covered a story via O Jogo claiming that the Reds are plotting the signing of the Portuguese midfielder who has a release clause of 120 million euros in his deal.

As per today’s version of Jornal de Noticias (news image provided below), the Eagles initially had the stance of only selling the midfielder if the above mentioned clause is activated.

However, Benfica are now willing to negotiate a lower fee with the suitors, even with variables and objectives, in the region of 100 million euros.

So a 20 million euro (£17million) discount is being offered on the total fee and the presence of bonuses would mean the initial fee could be low as well.

As per JN, Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG are interested in signing Joao Neves this summer.

The French champions are pushing hard to lure him but they do not want to meet the asking fee of 100 million euros.

Neves featured for 77 minutes in two appearances for Portugal at the European Championships and is the player with the ‘highest market price’ at Benfica.

The Liga Nos giants mainly wanted Silva to leave to raise funds but the central defender’s value has dropped after weak performances at the end of the season and due to his poor display against Georgia at the Euros.

Hence, Joao Neves could be the one to leave Benfica. Should Liverpool, who need a DM to replace veteran Endo, agree the asking fee to secure his signing?