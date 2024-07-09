Deal close – Liverpool to secure ‘highly rated’ playmaker signing

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Chelsea youngster Rio Ngumoha, as per the journalist Graeme Bailey.

The winger joined the Blues at a very early age and has been displaying impressive performances for the West London club’s youth team in recent years.

Despite being just 15, he has already featured for Chelsea’s U18 team, scoring a solitary goal and registering as many assist in nine appearances. Moreover, he also trained with the senior team at Stamford Bridge.

The youngster is deemed a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become an excellent player. So, reporting on HITC, Bailey has stated that Ngumoha was on the radar of several big clubs around Europe with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all keeping a close eye on him.

However, Liverpool are closing in on a deal to acquire his service and Chelsea are furious over losing one of their most talented academy stars.

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has reported that Liverpool are set to break their historical wage structure for the academy to lure Ngumoha and this suggests how highly the Merseyside club rate the winger.

Romano said:

“Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as he’s leaving Chelsea Academy. LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, who’s highly rated by the club. Deal set to be completed soon.”

Liverpool played most academy players in the first team last season and this shows the Reds don’t just develop young talents, they also have a clear pathway through to the first team.

Notable names like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah have all secured their place in the senior team after coming through the youth system. Therefore, Ngumoha would be able to get the benefit of that after joining the club.