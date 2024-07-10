Journalist – Liverpool prepared to agree £42.3million fee to secure signing

Liverpool are reportedly ready to agree on a £42.3m deal to sign LOSC Lille ace Leny Yoro this summer, as per the journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Frenchman has been attracting a lot of attention from big European clubs in this transfer window having showcased his qualities for Les Dogues in Ligue 1 last season.

Writing on X, Jacobs has reported that Liverpool have registered a firm interest in luring the 18-year-old but they aren’t the only club in this race as Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also keen with Los Blancos favourites to get the deal done as the player’s dream is to play at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

The Red Devils have already agreed on a £42.3m deal with Lille for the defender and Liverpool are also ready to match the offer if they get an indication that the player wants the move.

Yoro’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season and he doesn’t want to sign an extension with his boyhood club. So, the journalist says that Carlo Ancelotti’s side are willing to wait until next summer to acquire the defender’s service for free as they don’t want to spend big for him. Therefore, the situation is completely up to Yoro as to what he wants to do.

With Joel Matip leaving the club as a free agent and Virgil van Dijk turning 33, Liverpool are seemingly keen on signing a new centre-back this summer as they have been linked with numerous names in recent times.

Yoro is a highly talented player and it has been touted that he could become one of the best players in his position in future. Hence, the Lille star would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

What do you think? Will Liverpool be able to persuade Yoro to join the club this summer?