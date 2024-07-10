Report – Liverpool table £50.7m offer to sign £59.2m player

Liverpool have reportedly submitted an opening proposal to sign Juventus star Gleison Bremer this summer, as per Tutto Juve.

The Brazilian has established himself as the mainstay of the Bianconeri’s backline after joining the club from their city rivals Torino back in 2022.

So, it seems after being impressed by the 27-year-old’s performances in the Italian top-flight, Liverpool have registered their interest in purchasing him.

The Merseyside club are reportedly one of the most interested clubs in signing the South American star and they have already submitted a formal proposal worth around £50.7m[€60m].

However, Juventus reportedly don’t want to let their star man leave but they could change their stance should they receive an offer of around £59.2m[€70m]. Therefore, Liverpool will have to increase their offer a bit to persuade the Old Lady of Turin to cash-in.

Arne Slot is said to be willing to lure a new centre-back in this transfer window. It initially looked like the Dutch boss wanted a left-footed player as Liverpool were linked with a few names, but it now appears they don’t only want a left-footed centre-back as they are also exploring right-footed options.

The Juventus star, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a solid defender and is also comfortable playing out from the back.

He is a talented player and has proven his worth in the Serie A over the last few years. Hence, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

What do you think would Bremer be a good signing for Liverpool?