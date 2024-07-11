“Agreement” reached – Liverpool offer has been accepted – Journalists

Renowned journalists, Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, have confirmed that Liverpool are set to sign Rio Ngumoha.

Romano, on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, confirmed the “agreement” and even claimed that Liverpool have signed the attacker.

The Italian transfer expert stated:

“Liverpool sign Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea Academy, exclusive story confirmed and here we go. 2008 born talent set to sign documents after agreement revealed earlier this week. Several clubs wanted Rio but he’s joining LFC Academy”

On the other hand, David Ornstein published a story on The Athletic and revealed that Ngumoha is set to sign for Liverpool.

As per the British journalist the teenager has accepted the offer made by the Merseysiders after opting to leave the Blues academy.

Over the years, Liverpool have promoted a number of youngsters from their Academy who have contributed in their success.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is an academy product, who has won every single major prize at Anfield and is now the vice-captain.

Moreover, last season, a number of youngsters made their debut under Jurgen Klopp and helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup.

Therefore, as per Ornstein, the Anfield club’s consistent promotion of youngsters is the main reason why Ngumoha has decided to sign for them.