Slot’s demand, Liverpool ‘have decided to’ sign £30million La Liga star – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by, then Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid.

A few days ago, TEAMTalk claimed that Slot wants to lure the Ukrainian international in case Alisson Becker ends up leaving the club.

The Brazilian shot stopper is linked with a move away from Anfield, on the other hand, Lunin’s future at the Bernabeu is up in the air.

As per Spanish source, Nacional, Arne Slot has demanded Liverpool to sign the La Liga star from the Los Blancos.

In the absence of first choice shot stopper, Courtois, Lunin proved to be brilliant and helped Madrid win the La Liga.

Moreover, he featured in both the legs of all the KO stages of the Champions League, however, when Courtois returned to full fitness, the Belgian was the one to start in the final vs Dortmund.

The 25-year-old’s contract with Madrid will expire next year and he is expected to remain second choice next season under Ancelotti.

In such a scenario, the Catalan news source claim that Liverpool ‘have decided to’ move to sign Andriy Lunin.

With his contract expiring in 12 months, reports have indicated that Real Madrid value the goalie at around £30million (35 million euros).

At Anfield, Alisson Becker is irreplaceable and must be kept at all costs. In case the Samba star leaves, should Liverpool pay £30million to sign Andriy Lunin?