Arne Slot ready to sign £50.5million versatile star for Liverpool – Journalist

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has reportedly identified Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners as the primary target to reinforce the midfield department at Anfield this summer, as per the journalist Xavier Jacobelli.

The Reds appear to be keen on signing a new midfielder in this transfer window despite revamping this position last summer as they have been linked with a few names in recent weeks.

Speaking on TUTTOmercatoWEB Radio, Jacobelli has reported that Slot has earmarked Koopmeiners as a priority target and Liverpool might look to secure his signature ahead of next season.

The Reds boss helped the Atalanta star develop his career at AZ Alkmaar, therefore, having previously worked together in Eredivisie, the pair might be open to reuniting at Anfield.

Atalanta want a fee of around £50.5m to let the Netherlands international leave, so he won’t be a cheap signing for the Merseyside club.

However, the journalist says that Juventus are also considering purchasing the 26-year-old hence Liverpool will have to defeat the Bianconeri in this race to acquire his service.

Koopmeiners previously expressed his desire to leave the Gewiss Stadium this summer and indicated that he would be open to moving to the Premier League. So, Slot’s side could be able to persuade him to join should they formalise their interest.

The midfielder is a box-to-box midfielder but is also efficient in the number ten role and the deep-lying playmaker position. He is a strong, dynamic player and possesses the qualities to flourish in the Premier League.

Therefore, he could be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him. What do you think should Liverpool spend £50.5m to sign Koopmeiners?