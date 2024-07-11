Report – £82,000 a week star ready to agree Liverpool move

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong is reportedly ready to agree on a move to Liverpool this summer, as per reports in Germany.

The Dutchman has been attracting a lot of attention in this transfer window having enjoyed a productive campaign for Xabi Alonso’s side last term, scoring 14 goals and registering 12 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

News – “Agreement” reached – Liverpool offer has been accepted – Journalists

So, it is not surprising the Reds have registered their interest in signing him after his impressive season. Frimpong was also a part of the Netherlands team in the European Championships but he didn’t feature much before being eliminated by England in the semi-final.

As per yesterday’s edition of Bild (news image provided below), Liverpool have already held contact with the player’s representatives over this deal with the 23-year-old dreaming of playing for the Reds, hence the Merseyside club would be able to persuade him to join should they get a deal done with Leverkusen.

The German champions reportedly want a fee of around £34m[€40m] – which is his release clause – to let their star man leave, therefore, Liverpool can manage to acquire his service for a reasonable price.

Moreover, the youngster currently earns £82,000-a-week in salary, therefore, Arne Slot’s side may not have to spend a huge amount to agree on personal terms with the player.

However, Bild states that Frimpong also dreams of playing for Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal, hence if any of those clubs eventually decide to make a swoop for him then it will become difficult for Liverpool to lure him to Anfield this summer.

The Leverkusen star is an attack-minded fullback and has the ability to play anywhere on the right side. So, his addition would reinforce Slot’s squad if the Reds purchase him this summer.

Do you think Liverpool should spend £34m to sign Frimpong?