Report – Liverpool ‘know’ £48.8million bid will get signing done

Liverpool reportedly ‘know’ that a fee of around £48.8m would be enough to sign Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams this summer, as per Marca.

After displaying his qualities in La Liga last term, he has showcased his abilities for Spain in the European Championship, guiding his team to the final of this competition.

So, following his promising performances for club and country, he has come under the radar of a few big European clubs.

Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz – who has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Now, As per today’s edition of Marca (news image provided below), Liverpool have set their ‘sights’ on signing Williams and they already ‘know’ that £48.8m – which is his release clause – would be enough to get the deal done.

However, the Spanish outlet states that Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also in this race and additionally, Athletic Bilbao are keen on keeping hold of their academy graduate.

Williams is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, there are always some concerns as to how someone will perform in the Premier League after coming from abroad.

So, considering Liverpool already have a settled frontline, they would be better off keeping hold of their current attacking stars and exploring options to strengthen other areas of the squad this summer as Arne Slot would want to make drastic changes to his squad having recently joined the club. What do you think?