Liverpool submit bid to meet £25.3million valuation to sign versatile player – Report

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a proposal to sign Galatasaray ace, Baris Alper Yilmaz, this summer, as per the Turkish outlet, Ajansspor.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a promising campaign last term, scoring six goals and notching up seven assists in 37 appearances in the Turkish top-flight and also helping his side win the league title.

Following a successful domestic campaign, the forward played every game for Turkiye in the Euro 2024, guiding his nation to reach the quarter-final before losing to the Netherlands.

So, after displaying his qualities in recent times, he has come under the radar of Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club eventually acquire his service this summer.

It has previously been reported that Galatasaray value their prized asset at a figure of around £25.3m[€30m].

Now, Ajansspor has stated that Liverpool have tabled a formal proposal worth similar to the Turkish club’s valuation and it is now going to be interesting to see whether they accept it or not.

The Turkish international is comfortable playing on either flank but he was deployed as a centre-forward by Vincenzo Montella at the European Championships.

Hence, his versatility would be a useful weapon for Arne Slot should his side eventually manage to secure his signature.

However, Liverpool already have an extremely talented forward department and Yilmaz might not be an upgrade to any of them.

Therefore, Liverpool would be better off saving the fee to bolster other areas of the squad in this window. What do you think?