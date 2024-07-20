Midfielder prepared to sign for Liverpool after turning down £120,000 a week deal – Report

Adrien Rabiot is prepared to sign for Liverpool after turning down £120,000 a week deal to stay at Juventus, as per reports in Italy.

According to a story published by La Gazzetta Dello Sport yesterday, the French international has said goodbye to Juventus after rejecting multiple contract offers.

The final offer made by the Bianconeri was a two year contract that would have made the Les Bleus midfielder earn around 7.5 million euros a season, £120,000 a week.

However, the 29-year-old turned down the deal and is now a free agent looking for a team that satisfies his aspirations, both sporting and economic.

Gazzetta claim that from Liverpool to Manchester United, Rabiot is prepared for ‘an opportunity from the Premier League’

However, the English duo are not the only ones in the race. The Milan based news source claim that big Spanish teams, Real Marid and Barcelona have also taken information on the midfielder.

Earlier this month we covered a story stating that Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Adrien Rabiot, who is looking for a contract worth 9 million euros a season.

Apart from the quarter finals, the 48-capped international featured in every game at the European Championships for France, who were knocked out in the last four by eventual champions, Spain.

Rabiot is a decorated midfielder who has won every major domestic title in Italy and in France, with Juventus and PSG respectively.

In your view, should Liverpool offer a lucrative contract to sign Adrien Rabiot on a Bosman?