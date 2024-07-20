Report – Liverpool now clear to agree signing of £70million player

Liverpool are ‘super confident’ and have a clear run to sign Crystal Palace star, Marc Guehi, this summer, as per reports.

The 24-year-old already showcased his abilities in the Premier League over the last few years but after impressing in the European Championship, he has now raised his stock even more.

News – Report – Madrid agree signing of £67.3million Liverpool star on a Bosman

A few big English clubs have been eyeing a swoop for him with Arsenal among those. But, Liverpool have also been showing their interest in him.

However, TEAMtalk reports that Crystal Palace want a fee of around £70m for the Englishman and the Gunners have been put off by the valuation, hence they have decided to cool their interest in him.

So, Liverpool have been handed a clear pathway to purchase Guehi this summer and Arne Slot’s side are currently ‘super confident’ to lure the defender to Anfield.

Following Joel Matip’s departure, Liverpool have been left with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah as the centre-back options.

However, while Konate has struggled with his injury problems over the last few years at Anfield, Quansah is still very young. Moreover, Van Dijk has already turned 33 and therefore, it would be the right decision to sign a new centre-back this summer.

Guehi is a Premier League proven player and already possesses leadership qualities as he has already captained the Eagles.

Therefore, he could be an excellent acquisition for the Merseyside club should they secure him.

What do you think, should the Reds spend £70m to sign Marc Guehi?