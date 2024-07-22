Man Utd have left – Liverpool to offer £25.3m in days for signing after fee dropped to £37.9m – Report

Liverpool and Man Utd have been interested in signing Goncalo Inacio for some time and the latest update is positive for the Anfield club.

According to Correio da Manha, the headline states ‘Liverpool tightens siege on Goncalo Inacio’.

The renowned Portuguese news source have mentioned that in the next few days, the Merseysiders are to present a proposal now that Man Utd have left the race to sign the Sporting CP center back.

CdM claim Liverpool are expected to soon make a bid worth £25.3m for Inacio, who is now their priority target to reinforce the backline.

It is reported that the Lions are open to selling their prized asset and have even dropped the asking price.

Initially, the Liga Nos champions were demanding activation of his 60 million euros release clause for the transfer.

However, Correio da Manha state that Ruben Amorim’s team have now agreed to start the talks for a fee of around £37.9m (45 million euro).

Man Utd had Inacio in their sights but they have left the race after beating Liverpool to the signing of Leny Yoro from Lille.

The Anfield club need a top center half to replace Joel Matip, who left the club upon expiry of his contract on 30th June.

Inacio was a key member of the side that lifted the Primeira Liga trophy last season and made a couple of appearances for Portugal who reached the last eight of the Euros.

In all fairness, a bid of £25.3m might not be enough to sign the young and talented Seleccao defender and it might be turned down. Liverpool may have to pay £37.9m to get his signing done.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.