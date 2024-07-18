Liverpool blow as Man United agree £38.7m contract to secure signing – Report

Liverpool were serious about Leny Yoro, knew he wanted a move to Real Madrid, but the Reds were prepared to be at the front of the queue should his move to Bernabeu fail.

Moreover, reports also indicated that the Anfield side were ready to pay the asking fee to sign the player from Lille.

However, Manchester United have shocked Liverpool and all other suitors to secure the signing of Leny Yoro, according to reports.

As per today’s version of The Daily Star (news image provided below), Man Utd have agreed a fee worth £52m with Lille and are finalizing terms of a contract to secure the player.

The Red Devils have beaten off competition from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to lure the central defender.

The question is, how have Man Utd, who will play in the Europa League, managed to achieve such a coup by beating clubs who will feature in the Champions League next season?

The answer is simple, by paying over the odds, something they have often done.

A fee of £52m for Yoro, whose current deal with Lille is set to expire in less than a month and who is highly inexperienced, is by no means a bargain.

On the other hand, as per reports in Spain, Man Utd have agreed a five year contract worth £38.7million (45 million euros), £145,000 a week.

So, Yoro, at United, is set to earn more than all the Liverpool center backs apart from skipper, Virgil van Dijk, who takes home around £220,000 a week and is the second highest earner at Anfield.

With the French starlet close to moving to Old Trafford, who in your view should Slot sign to improve the central defense for the Reds?