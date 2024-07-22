After first bid – Liverpool told £58.9million offer will be accepted – Report

Liverpool have been told that they will have to table a £58.9m bid to sign Juventus ace, Gleison Bremer, this summer, as per Caught Offside.

The Reds have been very quiet in this transfer window but it is believed that they will reinforce their squad before the start of next season with purchasing a new defender said to be high on Arne Slot’s wish-list.

CO has stated that Liverpool have identified Bremer as a serious target as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk – who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Merseyside club have already made contact with the Bianconeri to enquire about the details of securing the South American’s signature and the Italian side have made it clear that they want £58.9m[€70m] to sell the 27-year-old.

It was previously reported that Liverpool submitted an opening £50m[€60m] proposal to sign Bremer but it seems they’ll have to increase their offer a bit to lure the defender to Anfield this summer.

The report further claims that defense isn’t the only area that Liverpool want to reinforce as they are also contemplating luring a new midfielder and could look to purchase a wide attacker as well.

Teun Koopmeiners was their primary option but Slot’s side have been put off by Atalanta’s high asking price. Therefore, they have now earmarked Quinten Timber as a serious target and the player is appreciated by Slot having worked together at Feyenoord.

Liverpool made contact with Federico Chiesa to bolster the flanks but have now decided not to push forward with a deal to sign him after being deterred by his high wage demand.

In the last campaign, Bremer made 36 appearances in the Serie A and helped Juventus keep 15 clean sheets as they qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Moreover, the Samba star kept three clean sheets and was fantastic in the final of the Coppa Italia as the Bianconeri lifted the trophy.

