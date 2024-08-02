For sure’ – Liverpool want to sign £70m-£75m player – Journalist

Liverpool haven’t signed anyone so far this window but the one player who has strongly been linked with a move is Newcastle United star, Anthony Gordon.

The Reds are said to be exploring the market to purchase a new winger as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah’s long-term future is currently uncertain at the club.

The Colombian has been linked with a move away from the club with Barcelona being mentioned as his potential suitor, while Salah, who has entered the final year of his current contract, is a subject of attention from Saudi Arabia.

Now, on Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool wanted to sign Gordon earlier this summer but they couldn’t manage to find agreement with the Magpies over this deal.

However, although they haven’t been able to acquire his service yet, the Reds remain keen on luring him as they consider him an ‘excellent’ player.

Romano said:

“I don’t have confirmation on the numbers being talked about but, for sure Liverpool wanted Gordon and they remain interested in the player, considering him an excellent winger.”

“Let’s see what Liverpool will do this month, but appreciation for Gordon remains; I’m 100% sure of that.”

Newcastle reportedly value the Englishman at around £70m-£75m so the Merseyside club will have to splash a huge fee to lure him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Gordon likes to play in the left-wing position but is also comfortable on the opposite side. Therefore, if Liverpool spend the reported fee to sign him then it is highly likely that he will be the first-choice forward.

However, considering Liverpool already have Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Salah as the options to deploy on the flank, Arne Slot might eventually sell one of them to make room for Gordon.