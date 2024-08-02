Liverpool tipped to finally agree “amazing” signing of £386,000-a-week star

Liverpool have been very quiet in this transfer window but the rumour mill has continued to link several players with a move to Anfield.

Centre-back is an area that Arne Slot seemingly wants to bolster but signing a new wide attacker is on the Dutch boss’ wish-list as well.

News – Deal close – Liverpool to finally seal ‘highly rated’ attacker signing

German football expert, Christian Falk previously said that the Reds are interested in purchasing Bayern Munich star, Leroy Sane, and the player already knows about that.

Now, ex-Liverpool player, Jermaine Pennant has backed his former club to sign the German as he believes the Reds should lure an experienced player like Sane to replace Mohamed Salah, who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times.

The 41-year-old was particularly impressed by the Kaiser’s performance to knock the Gunners out of the Champions League Champions League quarter-final last season.

Pennant said (via The Mirror):

“You need someone with experience to replace Mohamed Salah, like Leroy Sane. For me, that would be a great signing, he has pace, he cuts in on his right or left. When he played at the Emirates he was absolutely unreal, he tore Arsenal apart. So if he can do that to Arsenal at the Emirates, he’d be an amazing signing. He knows the Premier League with City.”

Sane enjoyed a productive campaign for Bayern Munich last term, scoring 10 goals and notching up 13 assists in all competitions.

However, he didn’t have a fruitful European Championships with Germany as he was mostly used as a substitute, making only two starts but failing to score or assist.

Nevertheless, he previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League with Manchester City, winning multiple league titles. Hence, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they acquire his service.

However, Sane is likely to be an expensive option as although he has entered the final year of his current contract and therefore, he can be available in a cut-price deal, he currently earns around £386,000-a-week in wages, even more than the highest Liverpool earner, Mohamed Salah.