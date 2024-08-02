Liverpool look to sign £100million midfielder who is “better” than Bruno Fernandes

Liverpool are linked with a number of defensive midfielders and the latest name in the lime light is that of Adam Wharton.

David Lynch has revealed that the Reds like the Crystal Palace player and have been interested in hiring his services.

The renowned journalist stated on Born n Red:

“Adam Wharton is definitely someone Liverpool have watched, they’ve liked him in the past.”

The 20-year-old play breaker joined the Eagles in the winter transfer window this year in a deal worth £22million from Blackburn.

After top class performances in the Premier League, now, Palace could demand a fee of £100million for their prized asset, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

He started 15 games in the PL, netted 2 goals and provided 3 assists.

More importantly, Wharton helped the Selhurst Park outfit keep clean sheets against top half teams like Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Man United.

Back in April, at Anfield, he was brilliant in the defensive midfield role for Palace, who went on to beat the the Merseysiders 1-0 to shatter Jurgen Klopp’s dream of winning the Premier League in his final season.

Wharton’s impressive displays at the club level earned him a place in the England squad for the European Championships.

However, the youngster was unable to make a single appearance for the Three Lions under Southgate, who preferred Arsenal play breaker, Declan Rice, in the main holding midfield role.

Last month, former Man Utd player, Paul Parker, heavily praised Wharton and claimed that he is better than Bruno Fernandes. He said:

“Bruno’s is good, but I think he’s (Wharton) better. He doesn’t give the ball away as cheaply as Bruno.”

