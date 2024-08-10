Report – Liverpool close in on signing and prepared to secure £71,000 a week star exit

Liverpool are prepared to sell Wataru Endo from the club if they are able to replace him with Martin Zubimendi, as per reports.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are closing in on a deal to hire the services of the Spanish international from Real Sociedad.

In another story, FI have reported that the Reds are ready to offload Japanese play breaker, Endo, if they secure a replacement this summer.

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders are pushing to lure Zubimendi, who is expected to be the first choice No.6 should he move to Anfield.

Liverpool have already turned down an offer from Marseille for Endo but will welcome his sale if Zubimendi is secured.

Last summer, the 19-time English champions agreed a record deal to sign Moises Caicedo, but the Ecuadorian opted to move to Chelsea instead.

Moreover, the Reds even agreed a deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton but he also decided to join the Stamford Bridge outfit.

With time running out in the window, Liverpool opted to snap up Endo from Stuttgart as a make-shift replacement for world class DM, Fabinho.

The £71,000 a week star played a key role in helping us get back into the Champions League but the veteran is already past his prime and now is the time to sign a proper No.6 for Arne Slot.

