From Italy – Liverpool ‘in pole position’ to sign £51.5m Serie A star as rivals stall

After remaining quiet over the last few weeks, Liverpool have finally started pushing to reinforce the squad in this transfer window.

They have identified the midfield department as an area that needs reinforcements and have earmarked Martin Zubimendi as the primary target to do that.

The Reds have reportedly opened talks to lure the Spaniard to Anfield before the deadline. However, a recent report has claimed that Liverpool could look to sign another midfielder along with Zubimendi this summer.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below) have now reported that Liverpool remain interested in Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners and are currently ‘in pole position’ to purchase him.

The Merseyside club have been linked with a move for the Netherlands international throughout this summer but it looked like Juventus were the favourite to secure his signature.

However, the Italian outlet says that Juventus don’t want to spend more than £42.9m[€50m] to acquire his service but La Dea have no intention of letting him leave for anything less than £51.5m[€60m].

Koopmeiners has revealed that he has also received proposals from Premier League clubs and Liverpool might be one of them to steal the march.

It has recently been reported that Liverpool will submit the first offer to Gian Piero Gasperini’s side to lure Koopmeiners and it remains to be seen whether they eventually do that over the coming days.

The 26-year-old displayed his abilities for La Dea last term, playing a pivotal role in their Europa League triumph. Let us know your thoughts on whether Liverpool should sign Koopmeiners by spending the £51.5m fee.