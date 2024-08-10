Liverpool moved in to sign £42.9m star, he’s agreed to join Man Utd – Report

Liverpool are said to be keen on signing a new centre-back in this transfer window following Joel Matip’s departure as a free agent.

However, they are looking to hire a new defensive midfielder first and have expressed their interest in Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad.

So, after securing the Spaniard’s service, the Merseyside club could attempt to purchase a new centre-back and Football Insider stated that they have moved in to sign Bayern Munich star, Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move away from Allianz Arena after his difficulties in breaking into the Bavarian club’s first eleven last season.

Bild revealed a few days back that Manchester United are keen on luring him and have already agreed on personal terms with the defender. But, they don’t want to match Bayern Munich’s £42.9m valuation to get the deal done.

However, The Athletic have now revealed that Man Utd have agreed to the above asking fee to sign the Dutch international from the Bavarians.

De Ligt enjoyed success during his time at Ajax Amsterdam under Erik ten Hag so he was always going to be tempted to reunite with his former boss at Old Trafford to rejuvenate his career as he hasn’t been able to flourish in recent years.

Therefore, Liverpool will have to look elsewhere to improve their central defense this summer. They must sign a quality player to replace Joel Matip.

In your view, who should Arne Slot lure to reinforce the backline at Anfield?