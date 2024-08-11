Liverpool now ‘close to agreeing to pay’ £51.5m and also push for another midfield signing – Report

Liverpool are not only interested in signing Martin Zubimendi but also want to add an experienced French star to improve things in the center of the park.

As per a story published by The Sunday People this morning, Liverpool are ‘close to agreeing to pay’ the £51.5m release clause to sign Zubimendi from Sociedad.

The renowned British media outlet have mentioned that the Txuri-Urdin are trying hard to hold on to their star midfielder.

However, the La Liga side are expected to lose the battle to keep the La Roja midfielder and he could end up joining the Anfield side.

The Mirror further claim Arne Slot is also pushing to sign Adrien Rabiot to strengthen the midfield department. He thinks the former Juve man has the experience to help the Rds.

It is reported that if the Dutch manager is able to secure both Zubimendi and Rabiot for Liverpool, then he would allow Wataru Endo to leave the club this summer.

Zubimendi is a specialist in the No.6 position, on the other hand, Rabiot can effectively play in the No.8 and No.6 roles.

Moreover, the Les Bleus star, who reached the World Cup final in 2022 under Deschamps also has the height to trouble the opposition defenders in the box.

Endo did a fantastic job for us last season but the veteran Japan captain is past his best and should be replaced sooner rather than later.

