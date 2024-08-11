Liverpool reach agreement, details of the deal revealed as Reds profit £17million – Report

Two years ago, Fabio Carvalho was named in the Championship Team of the Year as he helped Fulham earn a place back in the Premier League.

Liverpool were able to seal a deal worth £5million to secure his signing from the Cottagers and have now earned a profit worth £17million from his sale.

We take a look at the details of the deal as revealed by The Athletic.

Liverpool signed Carvalho for just £5million and Fulham inserted a sell-on clause worth 20 percent in the deal.

The Reds have now agreed a deal with Brentford to complete his transfer for a fee of £27.5million, resulting in a revenue of £22.5m.

However, thanks to the sell on clause, Marca Silva’s side will get a boost of £5.5m in their accounts and hence Liverpool’s total profit is £17million.

The Merseysiders will earn even more from the Carvalho deal if Brentford sell him in future as Liverpool have included a 17.5 per cent sell-on clause.

The 21-year-old is a talented playmaker, who can be deployed in multiple offensive positions but he was never given a fair chance by Jurgen Klopp.

Arne Slot utilized the youngster during the pre-season and he scored a sublime goal against PL runners-up side, Arsenal, and also found the net versus Manchester United.

However, now Carvalho is leaving Liverpool after making just four starts in the Premier League. We wish him the best and hope that the club will use the funds to finally strengthen the squad this summer.