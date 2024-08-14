Liverpool offer more than £51.3m release clause as Zubimendi signing is still on – Mundo Deportivo

Liverpool have been persistent about signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and the latest twist is interesting.

Reports in the British media indicated that the player has told the Reds that he wants to stay with the Txuri-Urdin. The latst update from Spain suggests the deal could still be on.

As per today’s edition of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below) Sociedad would be upset if their star midfielder ends up leaving.

However, in the attempt to sign Zubimendi, Liverpool raised the offer to Real to beyond 60 million euros (£51.3m release clause).

The Catalan media outlet claim that the likes of BBC and The Times ‘take it for granted’ that Zubimendi has rejected Liverpool to stay at his boyhood club.

In fact, at Sociedad there is ‘still no confirmation or absolute conviction’ that the European Champion will stay.

The Reale Arena outfit have not been able to officially confirm the reported ‘no’ that Zubimendi has said to Liverpool.

Nevertheless, it will not come as any surprise to see him stay.

Zubimendi has rejected the advances of top European clubs like Bayern Munich and Arsenal from abroad and Barcelona and Atletico Madrid from Spain.

He could have easily said yes to Barca or the Rojiblancos to play Champions League football whilst not leaving his country.

However, his preference is to stay in the city of San Sebastian and play for the club he loves.