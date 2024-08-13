Report – Liverpool tabled offer higher than £34.2million valuation to sign defender – In vain

Following Joel Matip’s departure as a free agent last month, Liverpool are said to be keen on signing a new defender as a potential replacement for the Cameroonian.

Having already got Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate, the Reds are seemingly contemplating purchasing a new left-sided centre-back to support Virgil van Dijk as they have been linked with a few left-footed defenders.

Goncalo Inacio has been suggested as a potential option and additionally, Levi Colwill has tentatively been linked with a move to Anfield. But, Willian Pacho was reportedly also on Slot’s wish-list.

However, the South American has now joined Paris Saint-Germain from Eintracht Frankfurt in a €40m[£34.2] deal.

As per Le10Sport, Liverpool tried to hijack Les Parisiens’ deal to sign Pacho by submitting a proposal higher than £34.2m after the French giants agreed on a deal in principle with Frankfurt.

However, the German side eventually decided not to accept the Merseyside club’s proposal to keep their word, having already reached an agreement with Luis Enrique’s side.

Liverpool haven’t made any new additions so far this window and they have been missing out on their targets to rivals.

Following their failed pursuit of Leny Yoro and Pacho, the Merseyside club have also failed to persuade Martin Zubimendi – who was reportedly their primary target to reinforce the midfield – to join.

So, it could be difficult for Slot to achieve success next season if the Merseyside club eventually decide not to strengthen the squad before the deadline, although they have a strong team at the moment.