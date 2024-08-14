Liverpool now ‘going all out’ to secure signing after bid under £25.7million – Report

Liverpool are intent on completing their first summer signing before the closure of the summer transfer window.

If reports in the Spanish media are anything to go by then the Reds are determined to secure Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

As per today’s version of Super Deporte (news image provided below), Liverpool are ‘going all out’ to secure the signing of Mamardashvili and are negotiating with Valencia.

The news source have mentioned that the Reds want to prepare for the future and want the Georgian international as a long term replacement for Alisson Becker.

The market value of the 23-year-old shot stopper is 45 million euros, however, the Los Che are ready to do business for a fee of 40 million euros.

It is reported that Liverpool have moved in with an initial bid that is close to, but does not reach, 30 million euros (£25.7million) between fixed and variable amounts.

Valencia owner, Peter Lim, is demanding a fee of 40 million euros for his prized asset and for now, Super Deporte claim that the Anfield side are not willing to meet the asking price.

Still, Liverpool remain ‘determined’ to get the deal done and are prepared to let Mamardashvili leave on loan for a season within the Premier League.

As per the Spanish source, Bournemouth are the best placed PL club to hire the services of the Euro 2024 star on a temporary basis.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.