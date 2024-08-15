Liverpool agree £66,000 a week deal to sign £39million star – Report

Reports in the media indicate that Liverpool have agreed personal terms of a contract to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

As per the latest updates coming from Spain, the salary that he has agreed to move to Anfield has been revealed.

As per today’s version of Super Deporte (news image provided below), Liverpool’s offer of a long-term contract has tempted the Georgian goalkeeper, who is ready to defend Bournemouth’s goal on loan in the 2024-25 campaign.

The 23-year-old star’s current contract at Valencia is due to expire in 2027 and he takes home a salary of 2 million euros net per season.

As per the Spanish news outlet, Liverpool have agreed a deal with Mamardashvili to double his wages and make him earn 4 million euros net per season i.e. around £66,000 a week.

The Merseysiders still need to agree on a transfer fee with Valencia and made an initial offer close to 30 million euros.

Super Deporte claim the La Liga club value their prized asset at £39million, 45 million euros, but are willing to do a deal for 40 million euros.

The report claims those at Anfield see it as very difficult for the Reds to increase the bid to 40 million euros even though they do not have any FFP restrictions.

Liverpool have put all the pressure on Valencia owner, Peter Lim, knowing that if he pushes the limit, he runs the risk of losing the big sale planned to improve the books this summer.

The Reds are clear that Alisson Becker will remain the No.1 goalie at Anfield in the 2024-25 campaign.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.