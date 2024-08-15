Deal ‘very close’ as Liverpool now ‘reach’ £30m in last few hours to secure signing – Report

Liverpool are now closing in on reaching an agreement with Valencia to secure the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

An hour ago, we covered a story stating that the Reds have secured a contract with the young shot stopper and made an initial offer of 30 million euros to the Los Che, who want a fee of 40 million euros.

As per the latest update provided by Mundo Deportivo this morning (news image provided below), The Anfield club have now raised the offer in the last few hours.

The headline published by the Catalan news outlet state “Liverpool reach 35 million for Mamardashvili”.

It is reported that Liverpool’s offer of £30m (35 million euros) is inclusive of fixed and variable amounts and Mamardashvili is now ‘very close’ to competing a move to the Premier League.

Mundo Deportivo state Valencia need a sale of more than 20 million euros to ‘balance the budget’ for the 2024-25 season.

Therefore, an offer of £30m (inclusive of add-ons) would sort out the accounts of the club for at least the next year.

The Merseysiders are now waiting for the response of Valencia owner, Peter Lim, and things are optimistic.

As things stand, Mamardashvili is set to become the first signing of the Arne Slot era but he would play no part for Liverpool next season and will feature elsewhere on loan.

Finally getting a deal over the line may brighten the mood but the Reds must secure key outfield signings before the closure of the summer transfer window.