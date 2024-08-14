In days – Liverpool to submit final offer to sign star below £34.3m valuation

With the new Premier League campaign set to commence in less than three days, Liverpool remain the only top-flight English team – who haven’t made a new addition yet this summer.

They recently stepped up their efforts to bolster the midfield department by signing Martin Zubimendi. But, after facing rejection from the Spaniard, the Reds are now looking to reinforce other areas of the squad.

Liverpool are considering purchasing a new goalkeeper as a potential long-term replacement for Alisson and have identified Giorgi Mamardashvili as the priority option.

They have already launched a formal £25.7m proposal but Valencia has rejected it as they want around £34.3m[€40m] for their biggest asset.

Now, AS (news image provided below) reports that Liverpool are preparing to submit a final proposal, set to be made in days, for Mamardashvili and the deal could be agreed upon for an amount less than the asking price of €40m[£34.3m].

The Madrid based news source claim that the fee close to £34.3m can be reached with add-ons.

AS claim, the 23-year-old shot stopper has already given the green light for the operation to be completed so he can join Arne Slot’s team, who intend to immediately loan him.

His agent, Levan Seturidze, has now landed in Valencia for talks between the clubs and therefore, Liverpool’s first summer signing is seemingly going to be the Georgian goalkeeper.

Alisson is still one of the best GKs around but he will turn 33 next year. So, Mamardashvili could be a very good acquisition for the Merseyside club with a view to the long-term future. He is an excellent shot-stopper and has recently showcased his qualities for club and country.

Mamardashvili might prove to be a top signing for Liverpool in future, however, the Reds really need to improve the current squad for the upcoming campaign and must secure key outfield signings before the window closes this month.