Report – Liverpool prepared to agree £40m-£45m deal to secure £85,000 a week star exit

It’s been one official game as Liverpool’s head coach and Arne Slot has already set a clear template on how he wants his team to play. That second-half performance against Ipswich Town could be a sign of things to come from the Dutch coach.

One other interesting that that Liverpool fans would have taken back from that game was the coach’s decision to leave Joe Gomez out of the squad altogether at a time when his Merseyside future is far from certain.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to accept a bid worth around £40-45m to sell the versatile defender this summer. The report adds that Aston Villa are keen on signing the 27-year-old defender while Newcastle have also held talks.

A report by Daily Mail has also added that Gomez is ready to quit Liverpool after being left out of the Ipswich game. He has interest from the above-mentioned two clubs and even Fulham and Chelsea and can choose where he wants to continue his career.

Gomez is coming off one of his best seasons in a Liverpool shirt. He was ever-present for Jurgen Klopp last season with the German coach using him as a left-back, centre-back, right-back and even in defensive midfield when needed.

The 27-year-old currently earns £85,000 a week at Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether he prefers to continue his career at a club like Chelsea or try and emerge as the leader for a team like Fulham or even Aston Villa.

Gomez has been a great servant for Liverpool and has played wherever the manager has wanted him to. That said, his career at Anfield is set to come to a close this summer and the next few days will tell us where the talented defender ends up next.