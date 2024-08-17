Star has ‘one foot in Liverpool’ to seal transfer this month – Report

Another day, another story on the future of Giorgi Mamardashvili who is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Valencia will collide against Barcelona in the opening game of their new La Liga campaign and the Georgian is in the lime light.

As per today’s edition of El Pais (news image provided below), Mamardashvili has ‘one foot in Liverpool’, still for now, he is fully focused on the Los Che.

Valencia manager, Ruben Baraja, is not worried about the transfer speculations and has confirmed that the 23-year-old goalie could feature vs Barca tonight. He said

“Giorgi Mamardashvili has a contract with Valencia and as long as there is no different situation, I am not going to evaluate it. He is thinking about the match and we are counting on him. The reality is that today he is a Valencia player. I cannot know if he is going to stay, the market is open and the ‘Giorgi’ issue I cannot tell you, it is all hypothetical. When it happens, I will comment on it,”

The La Liga side have already brought in his replacement in the form of Stole Dimitrievski, but El Pais claim that the Georgian international is set to start at the Mestalla.

He was poor in the last outing against the Blaugrana and the Reds will have eyes on his performance tonight, after their own game ofcourse.

The Anfield club will collide against Ipswich Town in their opening PL fixture and Arne Slot would like to become the first LFC manager of thus century to win his first official game for the club.

Liverpool already have an agreement with Mamardashvili, but still need to reach an agreement with Valencia to seal the transfer before the closure of the transfer window later this month.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you up to date.