Liverpool have to finally agree £46.4million signing of midfielder before deadline this month – PG view

Liverpool were able to beat Ipswich Town 2-0 in their own backyard to officially kick start the Arne Slot era.

However, the Reds have thus far failed to reinforce the squad for the new manager, who has inherited the team left by Jurgen Klopp, which is now even weaker after the sale of Fabio Carvalho.

The Anfield club failed to sign Martin Zubimendi and Slot had to utilize a natural No.8, Gravenberch, in the No.6 position.

The Dutch midfielder was finding it hard to operate against the consistent press of a newly promoted club in the first half and was mainly passing backwards.

When the pressure settled in the second period, he was able to pull the strings in the center of the park and was quite impressive.

Receiving the ball form the backline, holding it under pressure, turning in space and moving the ball forward are the major qualities of a top No.6.

Gravenberch is not known for the above mentioned traits, moreover, he is not even a natural tackler to feature in the role of a play breaker and could struggle against top sides who pile pressure for not one half, but for full 90 minutes. Therefore, Slot must step into the transfer market and sign a top No.6 before the window shuts on August 30.

The No.6 Liverpool Must Sign

Liverpool have been linked with Ederson Dos Santos this summer and in our view, the Reds have to finally agree the asking fee of £46.4million to secure his signing from Atalanta.

The 25-year-old should be the one to finally replace Fabinho at Anfield as he is not only a masterful play breaker but also creative in the attacking third whenever needed.

Liverpool were able to experience Ederson’s brilliance first hand last season when he was utilized in a man to man marking system by Gasperini. Klopp’s men only managed to score a single goal, from the penalty spot, in the two legs of the Europa League quarter final.

Similarly, in the final of the EL, Ederson was able to keep German playmaker, Florian Wirtz, quiet as Atalanta went on to beat Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen 3-0.

In the attacking third, the 2-capped Samba star found the net on 7 occasions in all competitions for La Dea last term.

Man City and Arsenal have strengthened their squads and if the Reds are to challenge them for the Premier League title this season, then they must splash the cash to improve Arne Slot’s team.

Have your say – Should Liverpool pay £46.4million to finally sign Ederson?