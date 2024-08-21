Liverpool offer ‘increasingly closer’ to asking fee for signing, but will be ‘reduced’ by this decision – Report

Liverpool and Valencia remain locked in negotiations to secure the transfer of Giorgi Mamardashvili and the latest reports coming from Spain are interesting.

As per today’s version of Super Deporte, there are several aspects to close between the two clubs because the calculation of the variables will depend a lot on the final transfer formula.

News – Blow for Man United as Liverpool go ‘beyond’ £29.8million to close signing – Report

The Valencia based news source have mentioned that Liverpool’s offer for Mamardashvili is ‘increasingly closer’ to the 40 million euros fee demanded by the Spanish La Liga side.

However, the offer/fee will be ‘reduced’ because the Reds have accepted the decision to keep the player on loan at the Mestalla for the entire 2024-25 campaign.

Super Deporte claim that keeping in view the current financial situation of Valencia, they are accustomed to almost selling the best players of the team to raise funds.

In such a scenario, it will be a huge bonus to rely on Mamardashvili, on loan from Liverpool, for another season as the Gerogian international, who starred at the European Championships, is one of the best shot stoppers in world football.

Hence, the Los Che do not mind losing out on a few millions and offering the Reds a discount on the 40 million euros asking fee if they are able to count on the 23-year-old for another year.

As per renowned transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the six time Spanish champions and the nineteen time English champions are ready to get the deal, which is in its ‘final stages’, over the line this week.

So, as it stands, it is just a matter of time before the move is officially completed.