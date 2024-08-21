Blow for Man United as Liverpool go ‘beyond’ £29.8million to close signing – Report

Liverpool and Man United have been in the running to hire the services of Giorgi Mamardashvili and the latest reports are intriguing.

As per multiple sources in Spain today (news image provided below), the Anfield club are set beat their arch rivals at Old Trafford to secure the signing of the Georgian shot stopper.

According to Sport, Valencia have been adamant about receiving a fee of 40 million euros from the sale of their prized, on the other hand, the Reds were not willing to go above 35 million euros (£29.8million).

To take advantage of the disagreement between Liverpool and the Spanish La Liga side, Man United ‘interfered’ and were reportedly assured that Mamardashvili would give the go-ahead to move to the Red Devils, despite his agreement with the Merseysiders.

However, the Catalan outlet claim that the six-time European champions have increased the offer and the 23-year-old goalkeeper is now ‘closer’ to joining them.

As per today’s edition of Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are going to close the operation on two conditions, paying ‘beyond’ £29.8million and agreeing to let Mamardashvili feature on loan for a season, but at Valencia.

Asking Fee Dropped

Apart from the Catalan sources, Madrid based media outlet, AS, have revealed that initially, the Los Che owner, Peter Lim, was ‘reluctant’ to lower his demand of getting a total fee of 40 million euros.

However, now, he is willing to do a deal for an amount close to 40 million euros.

Why? Because Valencia and Mamardashvili ‘raised’ the option of keeping the goalie on loan at the Mestalla for a season and Liverpool, who raised their offer, are open to accepting the deal.

After weeks of negotiations, Liverpool seem all set to seal the signing of Mamardashvili, much to the despair of Man United as they have to settle for Andre Onana, who leaked 58 goals in the Premier League last season.