Expreso – Liverpool told £50m bid will be accepted for signing

Liverpool are linked with several top quality players as we enter the final ten days of the summer transfer window.

As far as the backline is concerned, Sepp van den Berg is heading towards the exit door, and Joe Gomez may also end up leaving Anfield.

News – Blow for Man United as Liverpool go ‘beyond’ £29.8million to close signing – Report

Not to forget, Joel Matip is already gone and Virgil van Dijk will turn 34 next year. Therefore, a top young central defender must be signed by Arne Slot and a talented South American star is in the lime light.

As per Diario Expreso (news image provided below), Piero Hincapie is ‘wanted’ by the likes of Liverpool, Spurs and Atletico Madrid and he must decide whether to remain at Bayer Leverkusen or change teams before the transfer window shuts down next week.

Xabi Alonso, who helped the German side win their first ever Bundesliga title last season, wants the 22-year-old to stay at the Bay Arena, but the defender will sit with his representatives to make a final decision in the next few days.

As per yesterday’s version of Expreso, the race to sign the Ecuadorian CB is underway and apart from the above mentioned trio, even the likes of Manchester United and German giants, Bayern Munich are interested in hiring his services.

The Ecuadorian news outlet claim Liverpool and other suitors have been told that at least a bid worth £50million ($64million) will be accepted by the Die Werkself to part ways with Hincapie in the summer window.

Xabi Alonso was once considered favorite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, but the former Spanish midfielder decided to stay with Leverkusen. Will he be able to hold on to the young defender, who is a wanted man in the market? Only time will tell.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £50million to sign Piero Hincapie?